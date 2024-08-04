DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 116,601 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Albertsons Companies worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $14,719,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

ACI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,237. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.