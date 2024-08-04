DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,746. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

