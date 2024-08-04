DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $6,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,932. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.