DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,679 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. 9,077,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

