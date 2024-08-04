DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after buying an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 260.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,231.9% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 15,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,110 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.41. 1,254,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

