DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.51 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. 3,226,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $151.55.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

