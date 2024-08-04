DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.



