DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $47,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,019 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,691. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $125.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

