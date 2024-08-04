DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 24,328 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Incyte worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

