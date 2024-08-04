DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Centene worth $45,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.09. 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.