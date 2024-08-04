DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 541,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

