DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,382,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 1,200,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,975. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

