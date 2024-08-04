DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,452 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

