DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,139 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 819,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

