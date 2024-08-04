DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 256 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,035. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

