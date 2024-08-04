DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,358 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Down 4.7 %

KAI traded down $15.20 on Friday, hitting $309.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,885. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.20.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

