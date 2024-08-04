DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,664 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

NYSE CLX traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

