DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 623,684 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,795,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,772. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

