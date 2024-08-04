DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $290,514,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Baratta 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Baratta 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

BX stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. 4,695,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

