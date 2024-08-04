Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.84.

NASDAQ META opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

