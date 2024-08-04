Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,100.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,007.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $67.33 on Thursday, reaching $763.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,138. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $999.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $946.01. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.