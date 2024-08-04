Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $175.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE CR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

