Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $41,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DLR traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $150.84. 1,642,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,884. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

