Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 683,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 372,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 69,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

