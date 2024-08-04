Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 153,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 297,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

