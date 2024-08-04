Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.42. 78,329,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 31,088,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

