Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
