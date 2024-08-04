Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

