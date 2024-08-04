DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $1,267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 584.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after buying an additional 292,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

