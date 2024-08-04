DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut DoubleVerify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

