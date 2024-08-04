DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.10 ($0.14). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 449,669 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.91.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

