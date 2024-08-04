Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 1.9%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.10 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.35 ($0.88). Approximately 1,564,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,697,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.65 ($0.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.86. The stock has a market cap of £657.49 million, a PE ratio of 683.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 73,145 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £63,636.15 ($81,857.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 73,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,585 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

