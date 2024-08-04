Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock worth $4,049,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

