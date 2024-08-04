Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) were down 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 24,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 138,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Earth Science Tech Trading Down 13.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

