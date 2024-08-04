eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

