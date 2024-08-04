Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Issues Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:ECVT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 3,337,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,792. Ecovyst has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

ECVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

