Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,738 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.