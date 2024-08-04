Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.68 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

