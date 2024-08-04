Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.16.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.