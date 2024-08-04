Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.17. The company had a trading volume of 874,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

