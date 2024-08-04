ELIS Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $39,453.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03008256 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,582.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

