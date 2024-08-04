Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

Elme Communities Price Performance

NYSE:ELME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

