Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

