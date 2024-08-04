Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EHC opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.
In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
