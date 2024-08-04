Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.44 and traded as high as C$7.53. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 185,995 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The company has a market cap of C$897.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.