Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Hits $795,435.09

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Energi has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $795,435.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,358,645 coins and its circulating supply is 79,358,885 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

