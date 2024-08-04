Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

