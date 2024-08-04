Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.64 million. Entegris also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.800 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $7.74 on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,638,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

