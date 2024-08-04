Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 2,723,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,492. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

