Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 314.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.