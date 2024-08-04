Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Vita Coco Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Vita Coco has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.